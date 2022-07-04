Acne is the most common and troublesome condition that most people face. Almost 85% of people suffer from this skin condition. You can get many treatments to get rid of acne, acne marks, and pimples.

However, some people love to go the traditional way and rely on the products already present in the kitchen to treat their acne. Through this article, you will learn some of the best acne treatments available right in front of you at home.

Green Tea

Green tea has a high level of antioxidants. And you might be aware of how good it is for the skin and overall detoxification of the body. But, you might be surprised to know that applying it to your face has plenty of advantages. It works wonders for inflammatory skin.

Even those with a problem with oil production on the face can resolve this problem by using green tea on the face. For this, all you need to do is cool down green tea. Don’t forget to cleanse your face with a cleanser. Now, use cotton pads and dip them in green tea. And then apply it gently to your face.

Manuka Honey

Honey is extremely beneficial for maintaining the overall health of the body. Also, this honey has antimicrobial properties that make it an even more ideal option for treating acne on the skin.

Bacteria on the skin cause acne to become worse. However, this honey helps in removing bacteria from the face. The best way to use it is by combining it with yogurt. Mix them and make a good paste to apply to your pimple. However, make sure to use a pea-sized amount on your pimple. If you apply it to your entire face, it will surely become sticky, and it might be uncomfortable for you.

Tea Tree Oil

There have been several pieces of research and studies to understand the effect of tea tree oil. Due to this, now we know about the antimicrobial and antibacterial effects of Tea Tree Oil. Those who love to use traditional skincare might be aware of the importance of Tea Tree Oil and how much effective it is in healing the skin.

Most of the time, people read about the benefits of Tea Tree Oil and immediately decide to use it. However, the truth is that this oil is not suitable in its natural form. And instead of calming down your acne, it can make it more severe and worse. That’s why it’s best to combine it with another oil or material. Mostly, it is used with jojoba oil or water. After mixing them well, you can dab them on your pimple.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar has plenty of antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects on the skin.

The best way to apply it is after washing your face. And you can use it as a toner which helps calm down the acne. Add half amount of water and half the amount of Apple Cider Vinegar, and mix it. Dip a cotton ball and apply it to your acne.

However, there is one problem this can be a little bit smelly. For that reason, you can wash your face after one hour. But the results of Apple Cider Vinegar will surprise you. And help in getting rid of acne.

