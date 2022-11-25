Meta-The modern world is filled with electric bikes all around. They are suitable for everything from staying fit to commuting. With e-bikes, you can easily integrate them into your daily routine. Shortly, these bikes can transform the way you get around the city or on the trails.

It has never been easier for people of all income levels to afford high-quality e-bikes because of advances in technology, specifically lithium-ion batteries. In recent years, technological advancements have driven down the price of batteries and therefore reduced the price of electric bikes, making them affordable for everyone.

3 Ways to Prolong the Life of Your Electric Bike Battery

The battery is one of the main essential components of your electric bike. Electric bike manufacturers use lithium batteries as their preferred batteries. Since they are lightweight, compact, nontoxic, high-capacity, non-toxic and recyclable, they keep electric bikes lightweight as well. Your electric bike’s battery often accounts for a third of the entire bike’s value, so finding a good one and taking good care of it is crucial.

Just like any other part of your bike, the battery also needs to be maintained properly to keep it working smoothly and safely. In order to ride a long distance electric bike, the battery must last long and be powerful enough to make the trip from one place to another with no difficulty.

Extending the Life of Battery

Obviously, e-bike riders are eager to find out how far they can go before their batteries run out of power, so charging and riding intelligently is paramount. Fortunately, extending the range of a bicycle battery is rather straightforward. In order to extend the life of your battery, you just need to take care of these few things.

#1 Charging your battery

When you’re going to take your e-bike out for the first time, it is recommended to charge your battery fully, as they usually come with a partial factory charge. By charging the battery for a long period, all the cells are energized, and the battery is conditional immediately after being unpacked. It is also crucial for a long range electric cycle charge your battery regularly. Try not to discharge your battery completely. Instead, try to charge the battery when its level is remaining between 30-50 percent.

The UL-certified 48V*20Ah battery pack used by Addmotor provides a good rating of 1000-1500 charge cycles per battery. In simpler words, one complete charge to discharge will count as 1 cycle. Since these batteries can be recharged thousands of times, you can fully use them for years before they need to be replaced.

Original chargers that are given along with your e-bike or conversion kit should be preferred. Wrong chargers from other companies that don’t meet the requirements of your battery decrease not only your battery life but it can also damage your bike by causing fire or explosion. In case you’ve lost your original charger, go to the company’s store and get another one instead of experimenting in your own way.

#2 Storing your battery

There may be times when you need to store the battery of your electric bike. There’s a good chance you’re going on vacation. Perhaps it is too cold to go riding outside. It is crucial for you to know that batteries being discharged for a long can reduce the battery life of these lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, charge your battery to 50-80 percent and then store it in a cool and dry place. If possible, try to recharge it every 90 days.

The second step is to avoid extreme temperatures. If the weather is too extreme, store your electric bike inside or detach your battery and store it inside at a moderate temperature. Thus, the battery life of an electric bike with longest battery life will be prolonged, and it will not get affected by the temperature effect.

The UL-certified 48V*20Ah battery packs are tested for safety through comprehensive procedures to cover different areas, including environmental effects such as high temperatures. So the chances of these batteries reducing any risk are 90%.

#3 Ensure the efficiency of your e-bike

Batteries last longer when they are maintained along with the e-bike properly. Charge your battery according to how much power your engine can handle from the beginning. This will explain how to get the most out of your e-bike’s battery by switching between its modes for maximum power and battery longevity.

Bottom Line

As an eco-travel method and an enjoyable means of transportation, e-bikes are rapidly gaining popularity. Daily commuting with them is a great option because they offer so many benefits. It is critical that all e-bike owners practice proper battery care in order to prolong the use of their electric bikes for hundreds, if not thousands, of charging cycles. To find the best long distance electric bike for your daily routine, visit Addmotor.