Chatbots have become one of the essential communication tools for businesses. They enable companies to be available to customers 24/7. While they install bots on several platforms, WhatsApp has recently become the most sought-after tool. Customer support on WhatsApp allows businesses to communicate with customers on a more personal level. People more often check their WhatsApp, and there is a high scope that they read promotional messages too. It is the most popular instant messaging app used by people all over the world. It is quick, personal and has a global reach.

Brands that focus on omnichannel strategy can use WhatsApp as a perfect solution for customer support. It can significantly help them engage with consumers in a secure and private manner. They can use numerous ways to do so. From sending them personalized discounts, getting feedback to handling queries, a lot can be performed through WhatsApp support.

Your business can get massive benefits through WhatsApp as it is end-to-end encrypted. It can help you bring a better approach to communicating with customers. Enhance customer support with the best WhatsApp chatbot and reach a new level of engagement.

If you have planned to use WhatsApp for customer support, read below the top ways to do it.

How to use WhatsApp Chatbots for Customer Support

Businesses need to have an online presence on almost all channels to enhance the customer experience. WhatsApp can be a great channel that can ensure quality customer support.

There are different ways to achieve customer satisfaction and ensure that they get an omnichannel experience.

Handle common queries

Customers often have different queries to which they look forward to having a quick response. Through the best WhatsApp bots, your business can ensure instant responses to customer queries. You can take advantage of personal messaging with the customers and can handle their questions right away.

You also have to be prepared to solve queries of different forms. The customers may have a doubt about your product, related to an order, any complaint, or return-related updates.

To do this, share your brand’s WhatsApp number in the contact us section, websites, and social media channels.

Get customer feedback

Customer feedback matters for every business. Customers more often find it a hassle to visit the website to post feedback about their purchase. Since their feedback is so important for your business, there is no harm in reaching out to them directly on WhatsApp. It is quick, and customers can post their reviews in seconds. There is a conversational flow, and it becomes easier for brands to know what customers think.

Highlight products and services

WhatsApp chatbots give you a chance to highlight your services and products. Customers get a glimpse of your best products and get engaged with your website to find them. Your business can build catalogs to list products and services and reach marketing goals. Plus, the best WhatsApp chat box feature can automate the queries of consumers.

Redefine Your Communication through WhatsApp

Omnichannel customer support can enhance the consumer experience that the brand offers. Implement best customer support through WhatsApp chat box. Or, if you’re in doubt, book a free demo with a professional.