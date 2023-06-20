

Today, customers can easily find a mobile banking service online. After the nationwide acceptance of UPI-based (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, banks are now focusing on different features to facilitate seamless online transfers. This article enlists three features that define today’s best money transfer apps.

Features that help customers save more:

Mobile banking apps are focusing on aiding customers save as much as possible using their bank accounts. IDFC FIRST Bank helps customers do so with the help of three unique features – the Zero Fee banking a high-interest rate, and smart budgeting :

Zero Fee Banking: IDFC FIRST Bank offers the industry-beating “Zero Fee Banking” feature on all its savings accounts. This feature waives the fees of 28 savings account-related services like IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement), NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), ATM transaction charges, and chequebook re-issuance charges. These smaller savings add to the customer’s monthly savings.

IDFC FIRST Bank’s savings account offers one of the highest interest rates, of up to 6.75%. Coupled with the savings made through the Zero Fee banking feature, a high-interest rate can help customers save more. Smart online budgeting: The IDFC FIRST Bank mobile banking app helps customers budget better through the “Track Your Expense” feature. Using this feature, customers can categorise their expenses and thereby save more in the future.

Features that facilitate digital payments besides UPI

The best mobile money transfer apps in India today are not restricted to a UPI money transfer facility. Banks are now offering multiple online transfer facilities to reduce the customer’s over-dependence on a single mode of online money transfers. IDFC FIRST Bank’s app offers the “Auto Pay” and “One-Swipe Pay” features to facilitate money transfer. Auto Pay helps customers pay utility bills, recharge their mobile phones, and recharge their DTH services seamlessly. One-Swipe Pay is another convenient mode of transfer using which the customer can transact simply by swiping. Besides these features, the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile banking app offers IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS facilities to facilitate online money transfers.

Features that offer superior access

Online money transfers are very common in India today. However, following an RBI (Reserve Bank of India) notification, banks are now focusing on increasing the security of online transactions. Banks are also focusing on offering instant and secured access to services via their mobile apps. IDFC FIRST Bank’s mobile app enables instant access to its customer support for customers and ensures a fast query redressal. Furthermore, customers can safely access various other services such as bank balance, the details of their fixed deposits (FDs), the status of their personal loan applications, etc.



If you find all of these three features in your mobile banking app, you can be sure about it being effective for you in the long run. You must first analyse the features of a bank’s savings account before opting for its mobile banking services. Any online bank transfer app that prioritizes the features mentioned in this article can help you bank safer and seamlessly.