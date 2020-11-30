One of the issues that make users frustrated is when the application delays functions and processes.

It has been argued that speed of an application is what makes an impact on the users. Speed has a direct link with gaining positive user responses.

Not only does it influence revenue generation.

A study was conducted which concluded that pages that require less than 8 seconds to load have an 18% greater chance of experiencing a higher revenue generation.

There are several different technological approaches that can help you strengthen your application and optimize the platform.

As an iPhone app development company you must keep on trying to improve your application and how it performances to assist users.

However, to assist you here are 3 tips that can help you alter your application into becoming a proactive solution.

Providing instantaneous feedbacks

Several studies have been conducted to understand the concept of instantaneous feedback and how they make an influence on the viewers.

Users require indications that their queries have been addressed. Human beings tend to have something called mental barriers that often makes anything more than 100ms mental processes slow.

And for that reason, to meet all ends UI designs have been specifically made to help the applications become more reactive to touches, providing clear visuals as t what processes are taking place.

You might have noticed how some applications are ridden with animations that inform the user that the application is loading.

They have been integrated into the application to help retain users. The main goal and objective of creating instantaneous feedbacks shouldn’t be solely confined to making fast sites equation wise but experientially for the most part.

Allowing tasks to run freely in the background

It is best that you take all the opportunities you have to allow your application in performing actions at the back of your app.

Especially when your users are caught up with another function and aren’t paying attention to the rest of the app.

For example, in Instagram the video sharing and photographs start loading up while the user is still caught up with thinking of titles and quotes to put up on their post.

By the help of instant visual shifts you can make it appear as if the application is offering functions and solutions even before the user opts for that feature.

And when they do opt for that feature the application makes it seem like its proactively looking after all requirements.

Which is one of the highly effective methods to keep viewers’ attention intact and keep them looking forward to the application without having to feel as if they are facing hindrances and delays within the application.

Making use of dummy content to retain attention

For example, think of a scenario where the users internet connection is weak and the application is taking too long to load then its better than making them witness an empty screen.

After a couple of seconds it is obvious that they would find it difficult to wait anymore on the application. Therefore, in order to keep them engaged you can add texts and images within the applications loading processes.

Facebook uses dummy content as well where they use blocks and linework to show that the application is loading. Once the application is done loading, the dummy content disappears and goes back to offering the usual functions.

In conclusions you don’t need extra terrestrial powers to help your application become more efficient with providing functions and solutions.

It comes down to the features you are implementing within the application and how you are using it. You will be required to play a bit of mind tricks alongside psychological features that enable viewers to experience applications differently than what is actually happening.

By implementing the tips mentioned above you can improve your applications potential and prospects. There is no better method to gain an edge in the market than through offering applications that are highly effective and efficient.

Make sure you have all the layouts prepared before you delve into your application, to ensure your applications quality remains high and exceptional.