Here are the three best non-surgical procedures for reducing the appearance of your double chin. Let’s start with the causes of double chin before moving on to the treatments. Identifying the cause of your double will assist you in selecting the best treatment.

There are 3 main causes that give you a double chin.

1. Excessive facial fat

The amount of fat beneath the chin is the first cause of a double chin. Some people are born with extra fat under the chin, but most people develop a double chin as they gain weight, which causes the fat cells to grow larger.

2. Skin elasticity loss in the jawline

Many people believe that the cause of a double chin is ‘fat,’ and that having a lot of fat around your neck causes a double chin. Typically, people get injections to reduce chin fat, but some people may find that the results aren’t as good as they hoped.

That is because fat volume is not the only cause of double chins. There are numerous causes of double chins, one of which is a loss of skin elasticity in the jawline. Because the chin and jaws are located at the lowest point on our face, the skin is pulled downwards by gravity.

Typically, the skin under the chin supports the fat within. Those who have lost their skin elasticity, on the other hand, have skin that sags and is unable to hold up the fat. As a result, the double chin becomes more visible.

3. Neck muscle atrophy

The final cause is something that many people may overlook. It’s due to neck muscle shrinkage. The platysma muscle, which surrounds the entire neck all the way down to the jawbone, is a large muscle in our neck. This platysma muscle tightens and shrinks as we age. The platysma muscle, which is shrinking, tugs at the corners of the mouth and the lower cheek fat. It pulls down on the lower half of the face, causing the lower cheek fat and mouth corners to droop. This makes the jawline appear less defined and the double chin appear more prominent.

To effectively treat double chin, you should seek treatment that addresses the underlying cause of your double chin. We offer the 3 most result oriented treatments for double chin removal in Mumbai at Ambrosia Aesthetics.

1. Fat dissolving injections to reduce fat volume

The volume of fat in the chin must be reduced to address the first cause of double chin. The fat dissolving injection, also known as the contouring injection, is one of the best procedures for this. It’s important to note that the ingredients for fat dissolving/contouring injections vary from clinic to clinic.

When selecting a fat dissolving injection, keep the following factors in mind:

The first thing you should look for is whether or not the injection contains steroids. Steroid injections can disrupt the hormone balance, resulting in menstrual irregularities or bloody discharge. It is also possible that the injection will leave a dent in the skin, so steroid injections should be avoided.

The next thing to look for is whether the injection only temporarily reduces fat cells or if it completely destroys them, resulting in a reduction in the number of fat cells. If the injection only shrinks the fat cells, they will usually return to their original size after about 6 months. However, if the fat cells are destroyed, they will never return, so there is no yo-yo effect to be concerned about. Of course, you’d have to keep the results going with a healthy diet and exercise, or the remaining fat cells would grow in size.

2. Lifting laser treatments to increase skin elasticity

If you’ve lost skin elasticity, there are a variety of lifting laser treatments available, including Ultherapy, and Ultracel. Skin lifting laser treatments use ultrasound thermal energy to penetrate your skin. The principle is the same as when you cook squid on the stove and it shrinks as it cooks. Similarly, heating the sagging skin on the double chin tightens and lifts the skin.

The lifting laser’s depth can also be adjusted by your dermatologist. It can be used to not only increase skin elasticity, but also to reduce fat volume. The doctor’s skill and technique are required for this. Depending on how deep you go with the lifting laser, the results will vary. The SMAS layer is the most common depth. If you use the laser to tighten the sagging facial plane, you will notice a tightening effect. If the cellulite layer is targeted, the heat will melt the fat and reduce the fat volume.

3. Botox can be used to relax the neck muscles

Botox injections are commonly used to relax the tight platysma neck muscle. Botox can be used on many different parts of the face and body, but when used on the jawline, the double chin is lifted and the jawline becomes more defined.

Because the platysma muscle pulls the lower part of your face downward, relaxing it with dermatoxin allows the double chin to return to its original position.

You will see better results with your double chin reduction in Mumbai if you get the right treatment that addresses the root cause. It’s critical to see a skilled and experienced dermatologist who can determine the cause of your double chin and recommend a suitable procedure.