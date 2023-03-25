Fuel price fluctuations are a growing concern among Indian consumers today. Bearing the brunt of its impacts is lasting longer than expected, with deepening impacts on their finances, daily affordability, and more. Very evidently, it is affecting their transportation conveniences, due to which they now have to hop into public vehicles to move to and fro. To make matters worse, the government is consistently making fuel prices fluctuate, which is becoming difficult to cope with.

The fuel prices in India started to fluctuate right after the pandemic hit the country. Since then, the prices have been making headlines, and the Indian government has been promising relief with no respite in actuality. In fact, sources suggest that the hike has elevated five times more than it used to.

The Reasons For Fuel Prices Are Varied

Fuel prices have risen dramatically over the last few months. The price of both petrol and diesel are included. In fact, it is expected that this hike will continue into next year too. But this is not the product of one reason alone. Many factors are responsible for this, including a hike in global oil prices and transportation expenses. Taxes on these fuel prices are also adding to the reasons. But the real challenge is being borne by the consumers whose daily lifestyle is heavily impacted by this change.

The sharp spike in fuel prices is also encouraging a rise in the price of fruits, milk, and vegetables. As these rates shoot up, consumers have to shop more mindfully. This is impacting their daily diet too.

Story Of Autorickshaw Driver, Yadav Fuels This Crippling Concern

A few days ago, a Mumbai Auto Rickshaw person, Siddheshwar Yadav, had a standard monthly salary that went down by 40% due to the surge in fuel prices around the place. Due to this reason, even after a consistent 12-hour shift, his monthly income has now come down to Rs. 9,000 per month from Rs. 15,000. On top of that, the government has forbidden all drivers to control the urge to raise meter fares which are adding to the fuss. That is why Yadav and thousands of drivers much like him are crippled by such price fluctuations today.

The rising fueling prices are also compelling citizens to curb their urge to take a vehicle so they can make sufficient savings. But during emergencies, it is becoming increasingly difficult as the rising prices of fuel only contribute to the already-existing expenses.

Key Takeaways

Indian citizens have had a tough time beating the effects of the pandemic. No sooner did they overcome the shackles of the pandemic than they were exposed to another ferocious challenge as this one. However, here’s all of us hoping that there will be an opportunity to experience respite from these haunting fuel price fluctuations soon.