Amritsar (Savtish): On Wednesday, At the SGRD airport, 107 NRIs from Singapore arrived in Amritsar on Air India’s L-383 flight.

According to the sources, all the passengers of the flight had to wait at the airport for about 4 hours for screening, documentary examination, and other checking.

It also caused a lot of inconvenience to the passengers but the administration says that it takes so much time to do the medical screening and documentation of so many passengers, so there is no need for people to panic.

Passengers belonging to other states and other districts of Punjab have been sent along with the nodal officers of the districts, where they will be housed in hotels, homes, or government seclusion centers.

DC Shivdular Singh Dhillon said that the passengers of Amritsar have been sent to the secluded centers as per the directions of the government.

He said that the families of the passengers put pressure on the authorities to send them in private vehicles with them which was not possible due to the rules.